Bangalore metro to lease commercial space under Indiranagar viaduct

Bengaluru: Looking to boost its non-fare revenue, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is leasing commercial space near the Indiranagar metro station for 12 years.
The BMRCL is offering a total of 7,704 square feet spread over two floors (3,914 square feet on the ground floor and 3,790 square feet on the first floor) under the metro viaduct in Indiranagar.
According to the BMRCL, the area is "ideal for business activities and give (s) a unique opportunity to organisations for various commercial purposes."
The bid document can be purchased at the BMRCL's head office between July 8 and August 7.
The deadline for submitting the bids is August 19. The bids will be opened the same day.
The commercial space, which will likely have 25 retail stores, was criticised for violating setback rules. There were also safety concerns because the upper floor is too close to the viaduct.
Critics say the vacant land under the viaduct should have ideally been converted into a parking space for metro commuters.
For its part, the BMRCL says the proposal was approved long ago and it has taken care to ensure the maintenance of the viaduct is not hampered.
Published 01 August 2024, 22:57 IST