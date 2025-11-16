Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Bengaluru man's search for his missing father & amnesia patient still futile; Kerala HC asks police to help

Suraj, who was into the restaurant business in Kuwait for more than 20 years, fell ill and suffered amnesia in September.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 15:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Santon Lama with his father's missing poster in Kochi. Pic by arrangement

Santon Lama with his father's missing poster in Kochi. Pic by arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 15:00 IST
Kerala NewsKochiKerala High CourtMissingSearching For SheelaMemory Loss

Follow us on :

Follow Us