<p>Thiruvananthapuram: It has been more than one month since a youth from Bengaluru started roaming around in Kochi to trace his missing father who was deported from Kuwait.</p> <p>The Kerala High Court has now directed the police to carry out a comprehensive search.</p> <p>Santon Lama hailing from Kothnur in Bengaluru was in Kochi for more than a month in search of his father Suraj Lama, 59, who reportedly reached Kochi after being deported from Kuwait as his visa expired.</p>.<p>Suraj, who was into the restaurant business in Kuwait for more than 20 years, fell ill and suffered amnesia in September. As his visa expired he was deported to Kochi instead of Bengaluru on October 5. His family came to know about it by October 7 and Santon rushed to Kochi.</p> <p>The only information he received was that Suraj was taken to Kalamaserry medical college hospital by the police on October 8 after he was found unwell on the street. But he left the hospital and police missed to track him.</p> <p>Santon, with the help of an autorickshaw driver, has been roaming around in the city with posters of his father. Though he received calls informing that Suraj was spotted at some parts of Kochi, Santon's efforts to find him are still remaining futile.</p> .Shroud of amnesia over India's missing millions.<p>Santon filed a habeas corpus petition at the Kerala High Court and the court directed the police to carry out a comprehensive search last week.</p> <p>Santon, who is working with a multinational tech firm in Bengaluru, was forced to return from Kochi last week owing to financial stress.</p> <p>"It is very disappointing that we have no clue about his whereabouts despite the extensive search I have been carrying out and the circulation of his pictures through the media. Since the HC has now intervened, we hope that the police will carry out an extensive search,' Santon told DH.</p> <p>Suraj and his wife Rina have their family roots in Kolkata. They are settled in Bengaluru.</p>