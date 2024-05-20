Metro trains start 50 mins late between Majestic, Indiranagar

Bengaluru: Metro train services started 50 minutes late in a section of the Purple Line on Sunday because of emergency work, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
The delayed start was necessitated by emergency track maintenance near MG Road. Accordingly, trains between Majestic and Indiranagar started only at 7.50 pm, as against 7 am. However, train services in all other sections started on time, at 7 am, the BMRCL said.
Metro trains start at 5 am on weekdays and 7 am on weekends.
Published 20 May 2024, 01:03 IST