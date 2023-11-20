B'luru woman electrocuted: Minister announces compensation

Bengaluru: Energy Minister K J George on Sunday ordered a probe and announced compensation to the family of a woman, who, along with her nine-month-old daughter was electrocuted in Whitefield’s Hope Farm in eastern Bengaluru.
“The state government will give Rs 5 lakh each to the family members who have lost their kin in this grave incident,” the minister posted on X.
“In a deeply unfortunate incident, a lady and a child have lost their lives to electrocution close to Hope Farm in Whitefield, Bengaluru. We have taken up an inquiry into the incident that has led to these unfortunate deaths and are awaiting the report.
“The lineman, AE and AEE have been suspended for dereliction of duty. Anyone else responsible for this accident will be dealt with tough actions so that such mishaps do not recur in the future. Our prayers are with the families that have lost their precious members.”
Soundharya, 23, and her daughter Suviksha, along with her husband Santhosh were walking on the footpath near Hope Farm at around 6 am on Sunday when she stepped on a live electric wire. Soundharya and the toddler were electrocuted, police officials said.