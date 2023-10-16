Missing Bihar man’s body found on empty plot in Bengaluru; probe on

The body of a man presumed missing for four days was found dumped on an empty plot of land in northeastern Bengaluru, police officials said Sunday. The deceased is Shakeel Akhtar Saifi (28) from Bihar.
According to the police, Saifi's body, wrapped in bedsheets, was found on Saturday afternoon in a partially decomposed condition. It was dumped in a pit inside a plot of land belonging to one Martin near 3rd Cross Road on Kogilu Layout.
A police complaint alleged that Saifi, who was staying nearby, was "'murdered by unknown people in a different place and dumped on Martin's property to hide the crime".
A police officer close to the investigation told DH that Saifi’s brother had filed a missing person complaint on October 12.
"He had gone missing on October 10,” the officer said.
“We have verified that it is Saifi's body that was found in the pit. A separate case has been registered.”
The officer said that Saifi, his brother and a few others, who had moved to Bengaluru from Bihar for work, stayed in and around Kogilu Layout.
"We are questioning a few people. It is too early to draw conclusions,” the officer said.
Sampigehalli police booked a case under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender).