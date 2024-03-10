More than 2,50,000 groundwater recharge wells have been built in Bengaluru

Thanks to visionary conservationists, Bengaluru boasts around 250,000 recharge wells across the city, a concept pioneered by S Vishwanath, a Bangalore-based engineer, planner, and founder of The Rainwater Club NGO. Over the last decade, Vishwanath has spearheaded the construction of these wells, advocating for rainwater conservation as a sustainable solution to water scarcity.
A recharge well being cleaned in Ulsoor.
Through the ‘Million Wells for Bengaluru’ campaign, which aims to balance groundwater extraction with recharge, Vishwanath promotes the construction of recharge wells. “A typical recharge well,” he explains, “channels excess rainwater from households or apartments back into the ground,” enhancing the city’s water resilience, especially during non-monsoon seasons.
This initiative has gained traction among residents, like Raghuram C G from Vidyaranyapura, who, since installing a recharge well in December 2018, has experienced no water scarcity. Raghuram’s reliance on well water has significantly reduced his household’s dependency on municipal water, evidenced by their minimal Cauvery water bill for a family of eight.
“In December 2018, we got the well constructed. Since then, I have not faced any water scarcity. I am confident that the water from the well will take me through the summer. Although I also have got a Cauvery water connection, we predominantly depend on the well,” he told DH.
Additionally, the initiative has revitalised the well-digging community of Mannu Vaddar, providing them with sustainable livelihoods by engaging them in the revival of old wells and the construction of new ones. With over 750 families involved, contractors like Ramakrishnappa K R report a growing demand for recharge wells, with their team constructing over 500 wells last year alone.
“Last year, we built more than 500 wells, an increase from the 300 we built before that,” he told DH.
Vishwanath advocates for each household to have a recharge well and calls for broader systemic changes, including discouraging the deepening of borewells, establishing a dedicated groundwater management cell, and expanding wastewater treatment facilities, to further combat the water scarcity crisis.
