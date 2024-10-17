Home
Morning commuters suffer as metro ops hit for two hours after tree fall in Bengaluru

The disruption impacted the travel plans of many early-morning office-goers and caused overcrowding at Garucharpalya and other metro station because of confusion about when services would resume.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 22:46 IST

Fallen tree branches on the metro track between Indiranagar and SV Road on Wednesday morning.

Credit: BMRCL

Published 16 October 2024, 22:46 IST
