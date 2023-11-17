Motorcyclist run over on Bengaluru's NICE Road

A man was hit and run over by a vehicle on NICE Road in the southwestern part of the city on Wednesday night.
Kengeri traffic police identified the victim as Prasanna BC (37), a native of Nagamangala in Mandya. Prasanna, who ran a newspaper distribution agency in the city, lived with his wife and six-month-old child in Kudlu.
The accident occurred around 9.10 pm when Prasanna was on his way to Hosur Road. A vehicle, speeding behind him, hit his motorcycle's handle. On impact, he fell on to the road along with his motorcycle. The oncoming vehicle ran over Prasanna's head. He died on the spot.
Police have registered a hit-and-run case against the unidentified vehicle's driver and an FIR under IPC sections 279 and 304(a) for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence, besides Section 134 (A and B) read with Section 187 of the IMV Act.