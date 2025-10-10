MP suggests trams as metro's last-mile link for Bengaluru city centre, Outer Ring Road

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore South MP L S <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejasvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a> has proposed a modern tram system as a solution to fix the first- and last-mile connectivity issues plaguing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a>. A feasibility study on the same is set to be launched in two weeks. </p><p>Speaking at a symposium on urban mobility here on Friday, the MP said that he met the Union Ministers for Railways and Housing and Urban Affairs last week to discuss the matter. </p><p>"To both of them, I made one specific suggestion for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. I have asked them to conduct a feasibility study to launch modern metro-like or tram systems in Bengaluru as a viable first-mile and last-mile pre-metro connectivity option," he said. Surya has drawn inspiration from his travels abroad and his research on global urban mobility solutions. </p>.Bengaluru's Namma Metro gets 5th train for Yellow Line; 15-min frequency from mid-October.<p>Having reached out to both the Union Ministers — Ashwini Vaishnaw and Manohar Lal Khattar — he has proposed to pilot the trams in the central business district and the 17-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road, which is densely populated with tech parks. </p><p>Explaining how his proposed mobility solution would work, Surya said: "From your house to your main road, you either walk because you have good footpaths available, or use infrastructure like electric vehicles, and from the main road to the metro station, you can have a functional tram system that can actually carry much larger number of people than individual buses or private vehicles." </p><p>The feasibility study is set to be launched in two weeks, with the Railway Minister already having asked Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) to look into the matter. </p>.BMRCL pushes Namma Metro Phase 3 construction to June 2026.<p>"The agency, on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is yet to be appointed. While both Ministries will look into the matter, it will be easier to deal with the project at a municipal level if the Urban Affairs Ministry takes it up, rather than the Railways," a well-placed source told DH. </p><p>Surya stressed the need to move away from the mindset of catering urban infrastructure only for cars. "Our infrastructure planning is oriented towards moving cars and not towards moving people. This needs to change," he said, also stressing the importance of strong urban local governance institutions.</p>