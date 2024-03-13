MP urges DKS to roll back guidance value-based property tax system

Bengaluru: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to roll back the guidance value-based property tax system.
"Under the new system, the tax rates include 0.2 per centthe guidance value for tenanted properties; 0.1% for self-occupied properties; and 0.025 per cent for fully vacant land."
"The BBMP has sought to introduce the new system without having public consultation, leading to a significant number of residents expressing their concerns of an increase in property tax and its uneven application on apartment complexes," he said.
It is, he said, imperative on the government to address these concerns and alleviate undue financial strain on property owners. "I kindly request you to roll back the new system and address the apprehensions of the residents of Bengaluru," he said.
(Published 12 March 2024, 20:51 IST)