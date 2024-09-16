Mpox scare: Bengaluru airport starts screening international passengers on landing

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has started screening all inbound international passengers for high temperatures, days after India reported the first confirmed case of Mpox (Monkeypox).
In addition, authorities have established an isolation zone on-site to manage suspects.
"All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process. In addition, an isolation zone has been established on-site to manage any suspected cases swiftly and efficiently. Our medical services, under the guidance of health authorities, are equipped to handle any situation that may arise," a spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.
"BLR Airport is fully prepared and compliant with all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities in the light of the global Monkeypox situation... The health and safety of passengers and airport personnel remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of precautionary measures," the spokesperson added.
Published 16 September 2024, 02:41 IST