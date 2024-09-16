Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Mpox scare: Bengaluru airport starts screening international passengers on landing

Authorities have established an isolation zone on-site to manage suspects.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 02:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has started screening all inbound international passengers for high temperatures, days after India reported the first confirmed case of Mpox (Monkeypox). 

In addition, authorities have established an isolation zone on-site to manage suspects. 

"All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process. In addition, an isolation zone has been established on-site to manage any suspected cases swiftly and efficiently. Our medical services, under the guidance of health authorities, are equipped to handle any situation that may arise," a spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said. 

"BLR Airport is fully prepared and compliant with all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities in the light of the global Monkeypox situation... The health and safety of passengers and airport personnel remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of precautionary measures," the spokesperson added. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2024, 02:41 IST
BengaluruKempegowda International AirportKIABIAL

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT