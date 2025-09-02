Mud collapse in Bengaluru: Another labourer dies; FIR on Embassy Group

<p>Bengaluru: Another labourer who had sustained injuries during a mud collapse following rain at an under construction building in Yelahanka has died, officials said on Tuesday. The death toll has risen to two.</p><p>The deceased is Madhusudhan Reddy, 58, from Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>On Monday, between 4 pm and 4.30 pm, following heavy rains, Madhusudhan and J Shiva, 32, were caught inside the mud as it collapsed. They were installing rainwater harvesting modular boxes at the construction site belonging to the Embassy Group in Venkatala, Yelahanka, the FIR noted.</p>.16 dead in lightning strikes, house collapses as heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh.<p>The other workers, with the help of an excavator, took Shiva and Madhusudhan out and moved them to the hospital. Shiva was declared dead, while Madhusudhan was under treatment.</p><p>The FIR noted that none of the site charges had taken any adequate security measures that could have prevented the incident.</p><p>Following a complaint by Jogi Saraswati, Shivu’s wife, the Yelahanka police opened the case against the owners of Embassy Group and 13 others, including those from Associate Project Infra and Retas Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd, under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>