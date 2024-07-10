Music and conversations with indie artistes at Bangalore International Centre on July 11

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, is hosting ‘Sounds from the Library’ — a series of hybrid performances featuring live music and conversations. The first edition of the series is set to take place on July 11.
It will feature rapper Kinari and producer and composer Pina Colada Blues, who will be interacting with Aditi Sreevathsa, a multidisciplinary artiste. Both the performing artistes have made it to the long list of Toto Music Awards.
The aim of the series is to use the library as a platform to provide insight into an artiste’s journey, says Vishruti Bindal, one of the organisers.
“At the event I’m going to share some of my most popular tracks as well as some unreleased music, while also getting a chance to have a deeper conversation about my music-making process and artistic inspirations.” shares Kinari, winner of the 2024 Toto Music Award. Her debut album ‘Kattar Kinari’ released in 2024.
Hailing from Kerala, Pina Colada Blues aka Kevin Shaji looks forward to interacting with the audience. “At other events, my audience interaction is limited and I don’t have time to walk them through my story. But this format allows me to walk the audience through my journey in between my set,” says the 2022 shortlister of the Toto Music Awards.
BIC plans to turn ‘Sounds From the Library’ into a quarterly event that showcases indie artistes.
On July 11, 7 pm to 8.30 pm, at BIC, Domlur. Details on bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
