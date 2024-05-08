Musical tribute to Tagore on May 12 in Bengaluru

A choir of 100 singers will sing compositions by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to mark his 163rd birth anniversary on Sunday.
Tagore was born on May 7, 1861.
Unmesh, the two-hour concert in Bengaluru is part of a tribute event planned across 11 states, including West Bengal, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
A group of 100 singers in each of these states will perform the same set of Rabindra Sangeet at the same time. Rabindra Sangeet are songs written and composed by Tagore.
Debjani Mala Roy, founder of Malancha, a performing arts academy, is overseeing the Bengaluru show.
The singers in the group hail from Karnataka, Assam, Bihar and other states. They are being mentored by nine artistes and have been rehearsing online and offline for about two months.
They will sing 20 Bengali compositions on the theme of enlightenment. These include ‘Jodi tor dak sune keu na ase’, ‘Ebar tor mora gangee baan eseche’ and ‘Aloker ei jhorna dharai dhuie dao’.
Unmesh, May 12, 10 am, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Contact 86188 82464 for donor passes.
Published 08 May 2024, 00:12 IST