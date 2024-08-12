Namma Metro close to finalising land acquisition plan for Phase 3

Bengaluru: Namma Metro is close to finalising the land plan for the bulk of Phase 3, which is expected to open in 2028.
Land acquisition for Phase 3, also called the Orange Line, had run into delays due to the need for additional properties for building three stations in southern Bengaluru, according to a senior official.
Phase 3 will have two corridors or lines: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km).
While 777 private properties spread over 1,29,743 square metres were initially identified for Corridor 1, additional land requirement arose for building three stations: JP Nagar 5th Phase, Kamakhya Bus Depot and Hosakerehalli.
“The land plan for Corridor 1 was finalised, but we received a request for additional land for three stations. We have identified the properties and will soon send a preliminary notification through the KIADB,” MS Channappagoudar, General Manager (Land Acquisition), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited
(BMRCL), told DH.
The identified properties include commercial structures, but there are no major institutions or heritage buildings. Land acquisition costs are still being calculated and may vary from Detailed Project Report (DPR) estimates due to changes in land-use patterns, he added.
Corridor 1 will primarily run in the middle of the western side of the Outer Ring Road. Private land will mostly be required for station work and road-widening, he stated.
The BMRCL compensates property owners at twice the market value, which is determined by a government-appointed committee, another senior official said.
Phase 3’s DPR is currently pending approval from the union government.
BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao told DH: “We are hopeful that the Centre will approve the DPR soon. The deputy chief minister recently made a request, and a response is awaited.”
Delmia dilemma
Authorities are yet to decide the fate of the Delmia Circle flyover. Currently, the metro line is planned to pass above the flyover, and portal piers/legs will be built on either side. But plans to build double-deck flyovers in future metro lines may change this.
The BMRCL is studying the feasibility of building metro-cum-flyovers under Phases 3 and 3A. In Phase 3, there could be two such double-deck flyovers (JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal: 29.2 km; and Hosahalli to Kadabagere; 11.45 km).
The BBMP will be involved in any decision on building the double-decker at Delmia Circle because it will bear a part of the cost.
According to Channappagoudar, if the double-deck flyover is approved, the metro line will run entirely along the median, and no private land will be required. However, the Delmia Circle flyover may have to be demolished.
Another issue is whether the double-deck flyover will start after Vega City Mall or Delmia Circle flyover, he noted.
The BMRCL has awarded geotechnical investigation contracts for Rs 5.5 crore to build Phase 3’s viaducts and stations. Their reports will determine the terrain and the machinery required and help contractors estimate construction costs, a senior BMRCL official said.