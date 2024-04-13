JOIN US
Namma Metro services extended during IPL matches 

The last trains from all terminals will depart at 11.30 pm on April 15, May 4, 12, and 18 for post-match travel convenience.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 21:20 IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Namma Metro will extend its operating hours until 11.30 pm on select days in April and May due to the IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

The last trains from all terminals will depart at 11.30 pm on April 15, May 4, 12, and 18 for post-match travel convenience.

Commuters without smartcards can purchase a token for the extended hours at the MG Road or Cubbon Park metro stations, priced at Rs 50. These paper tickets, available from 2 pm onwards, allow travel to any metro station after 8 pm.

Smartcard holders and QR code ticket buyers will continue to be charged the regular rates during the extended hours. BMRCL has advised purchasing QR tickets in advance via WhatsApp, the Namma Metro app or Paytm for a hassle-free return journey.

(Published 12 April 2024, 21:20 IST)
