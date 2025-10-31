Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Namma Metro Yellow Line trains to run every 15 minutes during rush hour from November 1

As the fifth train is expected to be function on the metro rails soon, it is also awaited to decrease the wait time from 19 minutes to 15 minutes.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 09:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 09:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us