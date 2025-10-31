Namma Metro Yellow Line trains to run every 15 minutes during rush hour from November 1

<p>Bengaluru: Metro train services on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a>'s Yellow Line will run every 15 minutes during the rush hour, starting November 1. </p><p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it would induct a fifth trainset into passenger service on Kannada Rajyotsava, improving frequency from 19 minutes to 15 minutes. </p><p>The BMRCL defines the peak hour as the period from 8 am to noon and 4 pm to 9 pm. </p><p>However, only four trains will be in service during four hours in the afternoon (noon to 4 pm), according to a senior BMRCL official. </p>.Bengaluru Metro reduces length of underground stations by 40 meters in Phase 3A to save money.<p>"No train has been kept on spare since the Yellow Line opened. Now that we have five trains, we will start keeping one on standby during the afternoon, when ridership is relatively low," the official told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>The six-coach train arrived from Bengal-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) on September 30 and underwent a series of static and dynamic tests before being cleared for passenger service. </p><p>The induction was delayed because mainline tests had to be conducted only at night. </p><p>Meanwhile, the BMRCL expects to receive a sixth train from TRSL by November-end, the official said, while seventh and eighth trains are in advanced stages of production after their bogies arrived from China. </p><p>The 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra metro corridor opened on August 11. It links southern and southeastern Bengaluru via Silk Board Junction.</p>