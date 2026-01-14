<p>To enhance commuter convenience and promote digital ticketing, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced the launch of QR code-based periodical travel passes. </p><p>The one-day, three-day and five-day passes will be available on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> mobile application from Thursday (January 15).</p><p>Until now, unlimited travel passes were available only as Contactless Smart Cards, with a ₹50 refundable security deposit. </p><p>With the launch of mobile QR passes, passengers can now enjoy unlimited travel without any security deposit, as they are issued digitally on mobile phones.</p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro Yellow Line peak-hour frequency to improve to 10 mins from January 15.<p><strong>Key features of mobile QR passes</strong></p><p><strong>No security deposit:</strong> Digital passes eliminate the Rs 50 deposit required for smart cards.</p><p><strong>Easy purchase:</strong> Passes can be purchased through the Namma Metro official app. The facility will be made available on other mobile applications shortly.</p><p><strong>Contactless travel:</strong> Commuters can scan the QR code displayed on their mobile phones at the automatic fare collection gates for entry and exit.</p>.<p><strong>Fare structure of unlimited travel pass</strong></p><p><strong>One-day pass:</strong> QR code – Rs 250; smart card – Rs 300, including Rs 50 deposit.</p><p><strong>Three-day pass:</strong> QR code – Rs 550; smart card – Rs 600, including Rs 50 deposit.</p><p><strong>Five-day pass:</strong> QR code – Rs 850; smart card – Rs 900, including Rs 50 deposit.</p><p>The BMRCL has urged commuters to shift to mobile QR-based passes to save time, avoid queues at counters for card issuance and refunds, and experience a more seamless journey.</p>