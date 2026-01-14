Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Namma Metro's QR-code based passes for unlimited travel: Key features, fare structure explained

The one-day, three-day and five-day passes will be available on the Namma Metro mobile application from Thursday
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 03:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 03:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us