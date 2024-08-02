Need to set up post graduate medical colleges in district hospitals: Bengaluru Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath

New Delhi: Bengaluru Rural BJP MP Dr C N Manjunath on Friday said the government should take steps to set up post graduate medical colleges in district hospitals having 200 beds.

Speaking during a discussion on the Demand for Grants of the Health Ministry in Lok Sabha, Manjunath said, "There is a need to set up PG medical colleges in district hospitals by strengthening existing hospitals with adequate manpower and technicians."

Expressing concern over increasing deaths due to heart attacks, the cardiologist turned politician said that "Earlier, children would bring parents for treatment of heart attacks. Now, parents are bringing their children with cases of heart and brain strokes." Heart attacks are now affecting people across all economic strata, he said.