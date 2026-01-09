Neglected subways pose risk to pedestrians in Bengaluru

<p>Metrolife conducted a reality check to assess the condition of pedestrian underpasses in the city. Of the seven locations we visited, one was closed, four were in a dilapidated state, and two showed signs of maintenance.</p>.<p>Most of the underpasses were built in the early 2000s at busy junctions where pedestrian crossing was difficult.</p>.<p>With many being neglected, they are covered in filth, misused, or closed. As a result, pedestrians are forced to put their lives at risk when they cross traffic-heavy roads.</p>.<p><strong>Chalukya Circle</strong></p>.<p>The subway at Chalukya Circle, on Palace Road, is closed. The area sees heavy pedestrian traffic, with students from nearby educational institutions constituting a significant number.</p>.Namma Metro Yellow Line: 10-min headway from February; 8th train on the way to city.<p><strong>Hebbal, Rajkumar Samadhi</strong></p>.<p>In areas with heavy foot traffic, such as CBI Junction on Bellari Road, Hebbal, and the Rajkumar memorial in Nandini Layout, the subways are open 24 hours a day, with home guards on duty from 7 am to 9 pm. Metrolife observed that while the Hebbal flyover appeared clean, it lacked adequate security at night. There were no functioning CCTV cameras, and it was poorly lit. A guard on duty reported that the CCTV cameras had been “broken off and stolen”.</p>.<p><strong>Mysore Road</strong></p>.<p>The subway on Mysore Road, near Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, is among the better-maintained ones. However, the entrances are smelly, and are blocked by gunny bags filled with clothes and sugarcane waste placed by street vendors camping around the entrances. Indira, the home guard on duty, said the underpass was frequently used. The hours were recently extended on public demand — earlier, it was open from 7 am to 7 pm; it is now open till 9 pm.</p>.<p><strong>Avenue Road</strong></p>.<p>The underpass leading to K R Market, K R Market Metro Station, Kalasipalya, S J P Road, Avenue Road, and Mysuru Road is neatly maintained. It is clean, equipped with multiple cameras, electrical outlets, and has twice the number of home guards. However, a common complaint is that the entrances are clogged by street vendors. Another issue with this underpass, as with the others, is that it is not wheelchair accessible. One entrance has an escalator that has reportedly been out of service for at least a year, and no other entrances are equipped with a ramp or lift. However, there is a ramp connecting the two different levels of the underpass inside.</p>.<p><strong>Nrupathunga Road</strong></p>.<p>Nrupathunga Road has three subways, about 100 meters apart, leading up to Martha’s Hospital. All are littered, poorly lit, and smelly.</p>.<p><strong>FOB vs underpass</strong></p>.<p>Hemalatha K, superintending engineer of planning and coordination, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), says foot overbridges are better than underpasses. They are more time-efficient and easier to construct, she explains. “We can also advertise on the bridges, which helps cover the maintenance costs for each structure,” she adds.</p>.<p><strong>Hours open</strong></p>.<p>Most pedestrian underpasses operate from 7 am to 9 pm. They are monitored by home guards and are maintained by the respective Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) divisions.</p>.<p><strong>GBA says...</strong></p>.<p>Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the GBA, says underpasses are closed mainly because of maintenance and safety concerns, with drugs being sold and consumed in the underpasses. “The GBA will address this in the near future,” he says.</p>