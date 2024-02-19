New BMTC bus routes

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will introduce three new bus routes on Monday.
297-C: Majestic to Bachehalli Govt School via Hebbal,Yelahanka, Sadahalli, Nagamangala, Kundana Circle and Sulukunte. Four trips per day both ways.
267-A: Shivajinagar to Hesaraghatta via Mehkri Circle, Mathikere, BEL Circle, MS Palya, Rainbow Layout, Shamarajapura, Byalakere and Shivakote. Thirteen trips per day both ways.
507-K: Chikkabanavara to KR Puram via Abbigere Cross, Jarakabande, BEL Circle, Hebbal and Tin Factory. Ten trips per day both ways.
Masjid Darshan
Members of the public belonging to different faiths visited Masjid-e-Bilal, Bannerghatta Road, for four hours on Saturday as part of the Masjid Darshan programme.
Masjid Darshan is aimed at allowing people of different faiths to discover the cultural tapestry of mosques and delve into its rich heritage, according to the organisers.
The previous edition of the Masjid Darshan was held at the Modi Abdul Gafoor Masjid in Tasker Town.