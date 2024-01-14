New campaign aims to minimise food waste

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA), in association with the state government, will soon launch an awareness campaign to urge hotel owners, workers, and consumers to minimise food waste.
As a part of the campaign, BBHA will first sensitise school children on the issue and put up posters in marriage halls and hotels to catch the attention of the public.
The association has also urged the government to produce short videos to create awareness among the public and play them in movie theatres and public spaces. According to a statement by BBHA, annually, 68.7 million tonnes of food is being wasted and it is the responsibility of each of the citizens to work towards bringing it down.
“Nearly 35% of the food produced is being wasted. The wastage is especially high in large-scale events, marriages, hostels, and hotels,” the statement said.