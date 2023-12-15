JOIN US
Home

New Parliament House grabs spotlight at annual cake show in Bengaluru

Manish, an IBCA trainer along with his team and students from across India, has showcased sugar crafting through various techniques. A replica of the new Parliament House, made from silicon moulds and laser cutting to emulate the intricate designs of the original, is slated to be the showstopper this year.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 21:12 IST

Bengaluru: The 49th annual cake show is set to kickstart on Friday, showcasing 22 lifesize cakes curated by the Institute of Baking and Cake Art (IBCA) and mybakersmart, in association with the National Consumer Fair. 

The exhibits are the result of meticulous planning over the last four months for design and three months of implementation. 

Manish, an IBCA trainer along with his team and students from across India, has showcased sugar crafting through various techniques. A replica of the new Parliament House, made from silicon moulds and laser cutting to emulate the intricate designs of the original, is slated to be the showstopper this year. 

As a tribute to the year’s accomplishments, the Shakthi scheme and Chandrayaan-3 have also been recreated. “The cakes are placed in light constantly to prevent sugar dissolution. Changing weather is a challenge," said Manish. The sugar exhibits will later be dissolved and recycled.

As a tribute to the year’s accomplishments Chandrayaan-3 has been recreated. DH Photo/BH Shivakumar
As a tribute to the year's accomplishments Chandrayaan-3 has been recreated. DH Photo/BH Shivakumar

The exhibition, which will be held at St Joseph's School grounds, will be on till January 1. It is open from 11 am to 9 pm . The  entry fee is Rs 120 per head. 

(Published 14 December 2023, 21:12 IST)
