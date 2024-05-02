New Training Command chief takes charge

Bengaluru: Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command (TC) here on Wednesday.
Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader with more than 3,400 hours of flying experience.
He is a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal (2008) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2022). The Air Marshal’s operational tenures include being the Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, Station Commander of a flying base in the Western Sector, and Air Officer Commanding of a premier air base.
He has done instructional tenures as Chief Instructor (Flying) at the Air Force Academy and Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the Ministry of Defence said.
Air Marshal Kapoor has also undertaken a diplomatic assignment as Defence Attaché, Pakistan. His staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) at the Air HQ, Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command, and Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Central Air Command.
