JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

New Training Command chief takes charge

Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader with more than 3,400 hours of flying experience.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 23:07 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command (TC) here on Wednesday.

Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader with more than 3,400 hours of flying experience.

He is a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal (2008) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2022). The Air Marshal’s operational tenures include being the Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, Station Commander of a flying base in the Western Sector, and Air Officer Commanding of a premier air base.

He has done instructional tenures as Chief Instructor (Flying) at the Air Force Academy and Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the Ministry of Defence said.

Air Marshal Kapoor has also undertaken a diplomatic assignment as Defence Attaché, Pakistan. His staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) at the Air HQ, Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command, and Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Central Air Command. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 May 2024, 23:07 IST)
India NewsBengaluru

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT