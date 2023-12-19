Nimhans launches taluk-level mental health programme

Bengaluru: Focusing on the mental health of the rural populace at the taluk level, Nimhans has collaborated with several agencies and stakeholders to launch NAMAN, a comprehensive mental health action program for rural communities on Monday.
Two taluks - Belur in Karnataka and Munsiyari in Uttarakhand - have been selected as a pilot to promote mental health strategies, raise awareness about mental health disorders and preventive strategies, provide necessary care, treatment, and rehabilitation among all residents across ages.
Based on Nimhans’ roadmap, the 3-year programme will be executed in these two taluks in collaboration with NGO Ashraya Hastha Trust, the department of health and family welfare in Karnataka and Uttarakhand, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.