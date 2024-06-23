Nimhans partners with NGO to host Motor Neuron Disease conference on June 26

Bengaluru: The Dr Shyama Narang Foundation, Bangalore, in collaboration with Nimhans, is hosting the third annual conference on Motor Neuron Disease on Wednesday.
Themed "Awareness, Care, and Management of MND/ALS", this conference aims to address critical issues surrounding this condition.
Coinciding with Global MND Week, starting June 21, the event seeks to shed light on motor neuron diseases, which are a group of progressive neurological disorders that impact motor neurons controlling essential activities like walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing.
Motor neuron diseases include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, progressive bulbar palsy, primary lateral sclerosis, progressive muscular atrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, Kennedy's disease, and post-polio syndrome.
Currently, there is no known cure, and these diseases affect approximately three to four people per lakh in the population. Exact figures are uncertain due to the absence of a National Registry for this disease.
The conference will feature experts from Nimhans specialising in various therapies, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, music therapy, dietetics, assistive devices, and palliative care. These specialists will address the diverse needs of MND patients, ensuring a patient-centric approach throughout the event.
The conference is also available online. For registration, visit: mndtrust.co.in.
Published 22 June 2024, 23:16 IST