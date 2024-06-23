Nimhans partners with NGO to host Motor Neuron Disease conference on June 26

Bengaluru: The Dr Shyama Narang Foundation, Bangalore, in collaboration with Nimhans, is hosting the third annual conference on Motor Neuron Disease on Wednesday.

Themed "Awareness, Care, and Management of MND/ALS", this conference aims to address critical issues surrounding this condition.

Coinciding with Global MND Week, starting June 21, the event seeks to shed light on motor neuron diseases, which are a group of progressive neurological disorders that impact motor neurons controlling essential activities like walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing.