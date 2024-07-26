Home
Nimhans renews prestigious NABH accreditation   

The NABH accreditation is considered the gold standard for quality and patient safety in the healthcare sector.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 23:21 IST

Bengaluru: Nimhans, the first Institute of National Importance (INI) hospital to receive accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), has successfully renewed its accreditation according to the fifth edition standards.

Nimhans underwent a reassessment in March and successfully requalified for the accreditation. This recognition is granted following a comprehensive evaluation of the institution’s infrastructure, clinical protocols and administrative processes.

"This recognition also emphasises our resolute commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services, adhering to the highest quality standards and ensuring patient safety at all points of care," stated an official release from the institution.

Published 25 July 2024, 23:21 IST
BengaluruNIMHANS

