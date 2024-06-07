Nimhans to implement ICMR project on mental wellbeing

Bengaluru: Nimhans has joined hands with the departments of health and education to implement a national research project to promote mental wellbeing and reduce the risk of suicide among school and college students.
Representatives from all stakeholders held a consultative meeting at the Arogya Soudha on Wednesday to implement the project initiated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) across eight states and union territories.
Over the next three years, Nimhans will be implementing this project across 67 educational institutions in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. A multidisciplinary team of experts will work closely with the two departments and the heads of the educational institutions to both implement and evaluate the ICMR’s campus-based model.
The meeting on Wednesday explored teachers’ role in students’ wellbeing, teachers’ needs, parental engagement and the potential to use technology to build support systems in campuses, while representatives from educational institutes shared how they were working to improve student mental wellbeing.
Assuring full cooperation and support to Nimhans, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare D Randeep stressed the urgent need for evolving a robust model for student mental health and suicide risk reduction with expert collaboration.
Nimhans Director Dr Pratima Murthy noted that a continuum approach is needed to address student mental health, including supporting youth who might be experiencing diagnosable levels mental health problems such as depression and anxiety. Early recognition and appropriate support play crucial roles in preventing escalation of distress and loss of life, she added.
Published 07 June 2024, 00:36 IST