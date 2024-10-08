Home
No deadline for e-Khata, says minister; urges citizens to avoid panic, scams     

Addressing reporters, Gowda noted that some middlemen are misleading property owners by falsely claiming there is a deadline and charging fees to apply for e-Khata on their behalf.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 03:30 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 03:30 IST
Bengalurue-khata

