No deadline for e-Khata, says minister; urges citizens to avoid panic, scams     

<p>Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda clarified on Monday that the state government has not set a deadline for e-Khata applications, which are currently in a pilot phase in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>He urged citizens not to panic or rush to government offices.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters, Gowda noted that some middlemen are misleading property owners by falsely claiming there is a deadline and charging fees to apply for e-Khata on their behalf.</p>.<p>"This is completely false," he stressed. "The digital khata records are being developed to prevent cases of fake property registrations. E-Khata is mandatory only for properties that are being sold or purchased."</p>.<p>Gowda also highlighted the BBMP's e-Khata initiative, explaining that the civic body has uploaded draft versions of documents for approximately 21 lakh properties on its website.</p>.<p>"Property owners can obtain their final e-Khata copies online without having to visit the BBMP offices. They can upload the necessary documents from the comfort of their homes," he added.</p>.<p>To assist the public, Gowda mentioned that the BBMP is setting up help desks in the offices of the assistant revenue officers (ARO) to handle e-Khata-related queries. "Similar arrangements will be available at Bangalore One offices within the next two to three days," he stated.</p>