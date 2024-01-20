No end to Bengaluru's battle with drugs

Ramesh (name changed) is a third-year college student at a prestigious university in Bengaluru. He was introduced to marijuana while in school. He has been taking the psychedelic drug for recreational purposes for around three years now.
During a trip to Gokarna, he was introduced to another “party drug” — Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), which he obtained from the same individual who sold him marijuana in the beach town.
Today, “Marijuana is just a phone call away,” says Ramesh, adding that procuring other “heavier” drugs, like MDMA, cocaine, etc., takes “a few more days”. Many college students from across Bengaluru claim that their peers use marijuana commonly, and it can be procured quite easily.
Vijay (name changed), a marketing professional in a startup, came to Bengaluru a decade ago. “When I came to the city, I did not know that Bengaluru has a reputation for its pot (marijuana) that grows in and around the city. It is more potent than the variants across the country due to the city’s climate,” he says.
Over the years, police have busted many cases of people growing ganja at homes or on terraces. However, a senior police officer claimed that Bengaluru and Karnataka don’t have any marijuana fields and added that most of the ganja that is brought into the state is from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha.
Meth production in city?
Bengaluru City Police seized drugs in in many raids ahead of new year celebrations. MDMA worth Rs 21 crore was seized in November—the largest drug bust in the city— after which a lab manufacturing MDMA was also busted. Such labs were found in 2016 and 2021 as well.
The police say some locals are engaged in the production of synthetic drugs within their own homes, using small-scale setups. Ingredients for drugs like meth can be extracted from over-the-counter drugs and can be found in simple medicines like those used for treating colds. The police are not responsible for checking bulk purchases of these medications by individuals.
Cops say a significant amount of drugs come from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. “Around 90-100 individuals from Nigeria and Ghana, too, have been deported back to their nations for being involved in the drug trade in the city,” says a cop.
Pay off to evade complaint?
Prakash (name changed), an engineer, was misled into buying hashish by a peddler when police apprehended him. Police informed his family that he was an avid drug user.
In a state of panic and fear, he begged the officers not to file charges. He also paid around Rs 1 lakh to ensure no complaint was filed.
Another professional, Kamal (name changed), also paid almost Rs 1.5 lakh to evade an FIR against him. His phone was seized, and at least five others were apprehended via his connections with the peddler.
When asked about the aforementioned incidents, a police officer confirmed that bribery had occurred and that some individuals tried to avoid filing FIRs by offering money. He added that the police department should be notified immediately if any cops ask for payment, and appropriate action will be taken against them.
When inquired about the legal options in a situation where someone is caught with drugs, the police official said there is no escape, and an FIR will be filed against the individual.
“However, the police now show much more understanding towards drug users and aim to cut the supply chain by going after peddlers,” he added.
A peddler’s claims
A dealer who sells MDMA and marijuana told DH on conditions of anonymity, “There is no chance that the police do not know of it when even a college student can access these drugs easily. I know people in this trade who offer a commission to the police to keep their business running. However, they are always vulnerable because they will get busted if there is a complaint against them. The police is bound to take action if they are tipped off.”
He claimed that law enforcement action is just an eyewash to ensure that it is documented in the records of criminal activity.
The dealer was initially a user only but eventually got into selling drugs, too, as the margin is lucrative. Many from affluent backgrounds enter this profession because they can afford to buy larger quantities and sell it further in privileged circles.
Common drugs
Marijuana, hashish, hashish oil (all derived from the same plant), MDMA, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), and methamphetamine are some of the most popular party drugs available in Bengaluru.
Selling, consuming and possessing drugs are considered crimes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, which regulates and controls activities relating to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The severity of the punishment depends on the quantity of drugs involved.
The penalties for personal usage in “small quantities” are less severe than for commercial objectives. A Bengaluru-based lawyer says the intent of possession of drugs also matters. “If it is for sale, the punishment is typically severe.”
Sections 15 to 22 in the NDPS Act detail specific offences and penalties such as production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, warehousing, use, consumption, import inter-state, export inter-state, import into India, external dealings, and trans-shipment of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
A Bengaluru-based lawyer said, “Although the Act doesn’t define “small quantity”, the Central government has notified what constitutes small and commercial quantity for each scheduled drug in the NDPS Act.”
The Act also categorises substances into three schedules, with Schedule I containing the most restrictive substances. “For small amounts of drugs (non-commercial quantities), the punishment is six months of imprisonment and/or a fine of Rs 10,000. A person embroiled in such a case should apply for bail first and fight their case on facts and evidence,” says another lawyer.
Repeat offenders can be held without bail for up to a year and have their assets attached. The punitive easures depend on the quantity of
each drug, as per the central government’s notification.
Police’s approach
Bengaluru City Police’s narcotics division, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs Department, and Central Bureau of Investigation mainly handle drug-related crimes in the city. Despite many agencies, strict rules and increased drug seizures over the years, the menace still thrives.
Police say that the supply of drugs will continue as long as there is a demand. “Suppliers of these drugs come up with new ideas and modes of operation if their module is busted,” says a cop.
Canine squads are dog units pressed into action to detect explosives and drugs and to trace the culprits in crime scenes.
However, odourless synthetic drugs, such as methamphetamine, which emit an odour only when they are smoked, may put the canines in a spot. The official conceded that the dogs, as of now, lack the necessary training to detect odourless synthetic substances.
The focus of police has been on peddlers, not consumers, for the last five months. “It is the intention that matters. If a person sells drugs, there is no chance of police showing empathy, but we now consider consumers as victims of drug abuse and try to educate them while imposing fewer punishments under the law. However, a person cannot dodge a FIR if caught,” says a police official.
The police are seeking volunteers among college students who can educate their peers in universities about the ill effects of drug usage. The approach is remedial and not punitive, according to cops.