No-fly zone around Taj West End  

The Bengaluru City Commissioner has ordered a no-fly zone within the one-km radius of Hotel Taj West End as a precautionary measure, ahead of the G-20 meeting. The Fourth Digital Economy Working Group and Digital Economy Ministers meetings are scheduled from August 16 to 20 at the hotel. Foreign delegates, VVIPs and other dignitaries are expected to participate in the event and will be staying at the hotel.
To ensure their safety, the top cop has issued an order, stating that no drones or any kind of aircraft should not be operated within the one-km radius of the hotel from August 15 to 20.