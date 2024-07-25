No home-cooked food and domestic help in jail for actor Darshan, says Bengaluru court

Darshan had filed an application in the 24th ACMM Court of Bengaluru seeking to a domestic help, clothes, bed and books.

Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 associates are currently lodged in jail in the Renukaswamy murder.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 on charges of assault and murder of his fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga for allegedly sending obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)