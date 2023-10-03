No plans to ban carpooling but apps must operate as per law, says minister

Karnataka has no plans to ban carpooling in Bengaluru, but ridesharing apps must take the necessary permissions and operate within the legal framework, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Monday.
A controversy has broken out after the Transport Department called carpooling apps such as Quick Ride "illegal" and pledged to ban them. Some people mistook the announcement for a government order.
Several carpooling apps currently operate in the city, helping techies and other professionals travelling in the same direction share rides. The apps charge a commission for facilitating the rides.
Carpooling has become popular along the Outer Ring Road, which last week witnessed one of the worst traffic jams in recent memory.
Reddy made it clear that carpooling per se was not illegal, but said apps must follow the Motor Vehicle Rules that stipulate that personal vehicles (white number plates) cannot be used for commercial purposes.
"There is no question of banning carpooling apps because they do not operate within the legal framework," Reddy told DH. "How can you ban something that technically doesn't exist?"
Referring to safety concerns, he asked: "Who will be responsible if there is a road accident during a carpool?"
He also clarified that the department hadn't issued any order or notification banning the apps. He, however, said transport officials had fined two drivers using the carpooling apps Rs 5,000 each after receiving complaints from private transport operators.
Reddy acknowledged that carpooling helps reduce congestion, but said no company could skirt the law. He explained how autos, cabs and buses operate with yellow number boards.
Reddy skirted the question about the demand to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules to allow the use of cars with white number plates for carpooling. "The Transport Department will decide on that," he said.
He has called a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of carpooling apps to resolve the issue, he added.
Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators' Association, accused carpooling apps of flouting rules related to ride-sharing.
For example, if the car driver is a woman, the co-drivers should only be females. The ride shouldn't cost more than Rs 100 per person and there should be a panic button, he said.
"We take permits, buy costly insurance premiums, and renew fitness and pollution certificates periodically. Personal car drivers have none of this," he said, calling carpooling apps a "direct threat" to private travel operators.