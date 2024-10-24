Home
North & East done, rain now turns to CBD & South

Parts of Jayanagar, JP Nagar and Banashankari witnessed a hailstorm, while evening rains hit BTM Layout, Koramangala, Bommanahalli, and Electronics City. In the CBD, strong winds gave way to a downpour, emptying the busy streets.
Chetan B C
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 22:06 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 22:06 IST
rainsBengaluru newsBengaluru 2040

