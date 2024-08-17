Not wearing helmet doesn’t disqualify from receiving compensation: Karnataka High Court

"The concept of contributory negligence in motor vehicle accidents occurs when the injured party's own negligence contributes to the accident's occurrence or the severity of their injuries. In such cases, the compensation awarded to the injured party may be reduced in proportion to their degree of fault. Section 129(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, mandates the use of protective headgear while riding a motorcycle. While not wearing a helmet is a violation of the law, it does not automatically disqualify someone from receiving compensation,” the bench said, while awarding Rs 6,80,200 as enhanced compensation.