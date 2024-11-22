Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Now, a store for old, rare books on Church Street

The store has nearly 2,000 titles currently. Some of these have been donated by Sebastian, Gowda, and bibliophile V R Ferose, all based in Bengaluru. The rest is sourced from the larger network of book dealers.
Barkha Kumari
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 22:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 22:33 IST
Bengaluru newsChurch StreetMetrolifebook store

Follow us on :

Follow Us