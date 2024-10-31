Home
Now, Encumbrance Certificate is optional to obtain e-khata: BBMP

The decision to remove the EC from the mandatory documents list followed widespread complaints from citizens regarding undue demands by Karnataka’s revenue officials.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 22:11 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 22:11 IST
