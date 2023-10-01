Now, RGUHS students can access classes by best teachers

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is planning to start a virtual learning platform for students to access lessons from expert teachers working in its affiliated colleges.
Though the proposal was submitted in 2019, it was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
It was approved at a recent Syndicate meeting. A committee has been formed to implement this.
This will be applicable for courses offered by the university, including medical, dental and nursing.
Senior Syndicate member Dr H J Jaikrishna, who submitted the proposal on setting up a virtual studio, said the initiative is in the interest of students.
Speaking to DH, Jaikrishna said, “There are many expert teachers in colleges affiliated to RGUHS. Our aim is to reach lectures of those teachers to all students.”
According to the proposal, a dedicated studio will be set up on the university campus where selected teachers can come and record their classes.
“Sometimes, students miss classes and would like to attend classes of the best teachers. With the introduction of virtual/recorded classes, the university will help the students,” Jaikrishna said.
The plan is to create student IDs and share with them recorded content. For this, the university will ask the principals of all affiliated colleges to share the subject-wise list of best teachers. Using the list, the committee constituted by the university will prepare an expert teachers’ list.
However, the university is yet to decide on expenditure for the implementation of this proposal.
The university is also planning to start a YouTube channel and the sessions recorded by the teachers will be available there.