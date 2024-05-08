Home
Now, you can reach out to Bescom via WhatsApp

DHNS
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 23:44 IST
Bengaluru: Over the last three days, Bescom helpline (1912) has been flooded with calls owing to damage to electrical infrastructure owing to heavy rains and gusty winds.

To ensure quicker resolution of complaints, Bescom has provided alternative WhatsApp numbers.
Consumers can send messages and pictures along with addresses through below WhatsApp numbers. The Bescom has also provided 12 mobile numbers to which the consumers can send a SMS. People can reach out to 9483191212, 9483191222 and 9449844640. 

WhatsApp numbers

Bengaluru East: 8277884013

Bengaluru West: 8277884012

Bengaluru North: 8277884014

Bengaluru South: 8277884011

Kolar: 8277884015

Chikkaballapura: 8277884016

Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017

Ramanagara: 8277884018

Tumakuru: 8277884019

Chitradurga: 8277884020

Davangere: 8277884021. 

Mobile numbers for SMS 

9480816108, 9480816109, 9480816110, 9480816111, 9480816112, 9480816113, 9480816114, 9480816115, 9480816116, 9480816117, 9480816118 & 9480816119. 

Published 07 May 2024, 23:44 IST
