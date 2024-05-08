Now, you can reach out to Bescom via WhatsApp

Bengaluru: Over the last three days, Bescom helpline (1912) has been flooded with calls owing to damage to electrical infrastructure owing to heavy rains and gusty winds.
To ensure quicker resolution of complaints, Bescom has provided alternative WhatsApp numbers.
Consumers can send messages and pictures along with addresses through below WhatsApp numbers. The Bescom has also provided 12 mobile numbers to which the consumers can send a SMS. People can reach out to 9483191212, 9483191222 and 9449844640.
Bengaluru East: 8277884013
Bengaluru West: 8277884012
Bengaluru North: 8277884014
Bengaluru South: 8277884011
Chikkaballapura: 8277884016
Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017
9480816108, 9480816109, 9480816110, 9480816111, 9480816112, 9480816113, 9480816114, 9480816115, 9480816116, 9480816117, 9480816118 & 9480816119.
Published 07 May 2024, 23:44 IST