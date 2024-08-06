Kerala nursing student dies after falling from hostel building in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old nursing student died after falling from her college hostel in northern Bengaluru, officials said on Monday.
The deceased, Athulya G, was studying BSc nursing at a private college in Chikkabanavara. Athulya is a native of Kerala, the police said.
On Sunday afternoon, she was sitting on the parapet of the hostel terrace and was speaking on the phone when she fell over, an officer said.
"She was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. Following a medico-legal case (MLC) being filed on Sunday midnight, police began a probe."
The investigators are probing multiple angles, including an accidental fall and a suicide attempt.
An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered by the police and further probe is on.
Published 05 August 2024, 20:58 IST