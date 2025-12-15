<p>Bengaluru: With holidays approaching, Bengalureans are finalising plans, and booking trends show a clear shift in destinations.</p>.<p>More travellers are choosing Oman and Egypt for international trips. Travel organisers said these destinations are cheaper and less crowded than Dubai.</p>.<p>Dubai and Bali remain top choices for year-end travel.</p>.<p>“We are receiving many queries and bookings for Oman and Egypt. Oman is a cheaper alternative to Dubai. Flights, hotels and visas are much cheaper. Oman visa costs Rs 2,500 while Dubai visa costs Rs 8,000,” said Pratim Akash, proprietor of a tour organising company.</p>.<p>Bhutan and Nepal are also attracting travellers due to affordability, said organisers.</p>.<p><strong>Pilgrim tours</strong></p>.Sishu Griha Senior School team wins Prajavani quiz competition in Bengaluru.<p>Pilgrim tours to Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Puri Jagannath are fully booked despite the cold weather, said organisers.</p>.<p>“Pilgrim trips are constant throughout the year. During the holiday season, trips fill within two days of announcing them. Puri has also gained popularity in recent months,” said Kiran G, travel organiser.</p>.<p>This year, leisure travel in India is focused on the Northeast and Gujarat. “Meghalaya is a crowd favourite due to Cherrapunji and the growing popularity of India’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong,” said another tour organiser.</p>.<p>The Rann Utsav in Gujarat, from November to February, has attracted many tourists. The festival blends art, culture, desert safaris, and hot air balloon rides.</p>.<p>In the south, Kerala has topped the charts. State tourism officials confirmed that till January 1, hill stations there are fully booked.</p>