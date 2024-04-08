On a platter: Warriors against waste introduce new culinary culture

Chef and nutrition coach Nayantara Bagla pointed to today's young adults who prefer the "click-to-eat" culture. “Many lack cooking skills, and even those who can cook, might struggle with storing or reusing leftovers,” she said, adding that cooking is a valuable skill that anyone can learn and enjoy, regardless of gender.

For Nayantara, "junk food" is contextual, given so many global influences in our cities. “When we buy ingredients, we must ask ourselves if we can use all parts of it in cooking, without wasting any of it,” she said.

In her view, stepping into the kitchen reveals a lot about daily decision making and personal choices.

Amid interactive sessions at the gallery, Sunday saw the space buzzing with two workshops: one revealing the secrets of sprouting mushrooms in the city, and another where participants learnt to craft the probiotic beverage, Kombucha.