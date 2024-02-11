JOIN US
Home

One card for bus, metro and supermarkets - Does it work? | National Common Mobility Card

What if there were one single card that you could use to travel by metro, by bus and to pay at petrol stations, tollgates, supermarkets, restaurants? Sounds great, right? But does it really work?
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 07:25 IST

Launched in 2019, the National Common Mobility Card, issued by different banks in different cities, is supposed to work in all local modes of public transport and in retail outlets like petrol stations, tollgates and supermarkets.

Launched in 2019, the National Common Mobility Card, issued by different banks in different cities, is supposed to work in all local modes of public transport and in retail outlets like petrol stations, tollgates and supermarkets.

How well does this card work? Does it serve the purposes for which it was intended?

Rukmini Ravishankar investigates.

(Published 11 February 2024, 07:25 IST)
