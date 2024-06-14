One lane of Kamaraj Road stretch reopens after 5 years

Traffic coming from Mayo Hall can take a right turn, and vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Circle can take a left at the Cauvery Arts and Crafts Junction to move towards the Kamaraj Road-Cubbon Road Junction. Vehicles can take a left to reach BRV Junction or right to Manipal Centre or continue straight towards Commercial Street.

The reopened road is concretised and features a footpath that runs about 150 metres along the compound of the Mankeshaw Parade Ground. The footpath then turns into a pedestrian pathway barricaded it with a road divider. Streetlights with underground cabling adorn the footpath, and parking is banned on the road.

On the flip side, there's no green cover on the footpath. The metro authorities cut down all trees along the parade compound and didn't plant any saplings.

The reopening took many vehicle users by surprise. Unaware that it was a one-way, many drivers from Cubbon Road and Commercial Street mistakenly went towards the Cauvery Emporium.

A traffic policeman posted at the Cubbon Road junction was at his wit's end trying to stop them. "It's a one-way. Don't go there," he shouted but with little success.

The policeman suggested that the other land could open next week but there was no immediate official confirmation.

The underground MG Road metro station is located on the Purple Line, which spans 21.25 km from Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara. The station has four entrances: one at Cauvery Arts and Crafts Junction, another next to the RSI entrance, a third near the parade ground and a fourth at the Kamaraj Road-Cubbon Road junction.

The Pink Line is scheduled to open in the second half of 2025.