One of 28 DULT smart signals begin trials and testing

The long-delayed project to implement smart signals powered by Japanese technology in Bengaluru is finally seeing some progress, with trials beginning at one of the junctions on Monday.

Currently, trials and testing is being conducted at the Kensington Road and Murphy Road junction, noted Deepa Cholan, Commissioner, Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). "The full-fledged commissioning of the ATIMS signal systems is planned for (the) end of March 2024," she told DH.

The Advanced Traffic Information and Management System (ATIMS) project, or the smart signals project, is funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and is being implemented in 28 junctions in the city by the DULT.