Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

One-time settlement scheme: BBMP to keep revenue offices open till 9 pm today 

So far, only 1 lakh people have cleared their dues. The scheme offers a 100% waiver on interest and a 50% reduction on penalties.
DHNS
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 00:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The BBMP has decided to keep its revenue offices open until 9 pm on July 31, the last date for utilising the one-time settlement scheme for property tax defaulters.

So far, only 1 lakh people have cleared their dues. The scheme offers a 100 per cent waiver on interest and a 50 per cent reduction on penalties.

The BBMP stated that about 2.87 lakh property tax defaulters still owe Rs 548 crore to the civic body.

Officials said that the deadline will not be extended. The BBMP had hoped the one-time relief would encourage defaulters to clear their dues, but expressed disappointment with the low response.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 July 2024, 00:11 IST
India NewsBengaluruBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT