One-way traffic on Balagere Road until October 21

Bengaluru: In view of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) taking up culvert-laying work near the Panathur railway underbridge from Saturday, Bengaluru Traffic Police have restricted vehicle movement towards Balagere on Silver Woods Main Road.
This restriction will be in place until October 21. Traffic will be restricted to one-way for vehicles going from Balagere to Panathur railway underbridge and towards the Outer Ring Road.
Vehicles coming from the ORR through the railway underbridge can take a right onto Panathur Main Road and Silver Oaks Main Road to travel further towards Balagere and Varthur.
Published 21 September 2024, 20:58 IST