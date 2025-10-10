Menu
Orchid show on October 11, 12 in Bengaluru

The ninth edition of the annual event will feature a vibrant display of indigenous, exotic, and hybrid orchids, apart from eight stalls selling accessories, books, artworks, and philatelic works on orchids.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 21:54 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 21:54 IST
