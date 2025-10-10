Orchid show on October 11, 12 in Bengaluru

<p class="bodytext">The Orchid Society of Karnataka (TOSKAR) and Indo-American Hybrid Seeds (India) Pvt Ltd are hosting the ‘Orchid Show 2025’ at St Joseph University, Langford Road, on October 11 and 12, from 10 am to 6 pm.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The ninth edition of the annual event will feature a vibrant display of indigenous, exotic, and hybrid orchids, apart from eight stalls selling accessories, books, artworks, and philatelic works on orchids. Hands-on training sessions and live demonstrations on orchid care will be held across both days. “This year’s theme focuses on ‘Conservation of orchids in their natural habitat’,” says K S Shashidhar, president of TOSKAR. “The highlight will be the rare lady slipper orchids (Paphiopedilum). Several members have been growing hybrids, and we’ll be showcasing around 300 hybrids at the event,” he adds. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The show will feature nearly 150 species from 10 genera, including Phragmipedium, Bulbophyllum, Grammatophyllum, Vanda, Cattleya, Ludisia, and Dockrilla. Hybrid varieties such as Dendrobium, Phalaenopsis, Catasetum, Tolumnia, and Cymbidium will also be on display.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over 60 members of TOSKAR will display their orchids, and the team is expecting around 4,000 visitors.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>For details, call 94483 51170. </em></span></p>