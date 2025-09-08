<p>Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) will organise an orientation programme on Monday and Tuesday about accreditation standards in quality and safety in patient care for institutions under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. </p>.<p>Ministry Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava will inaugurate the programme. </p>.Bengaluru's Nimhans to host workshop on psychological first response .<p>The executive directors of all AIIMS institutions will participate in a half-day awareness programme, followed by a one-and-half-day programme on orientation to accreditation standards and preparedness targeting medical superintendents and senior patient care executives. </p>.<p>The programme will focus on the eight-year NABH accreditation journey of Nimhans and provide practical insights about the approach to accrediting their own institutions, according to a news release. </p>