Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Orientation programme from today on accreditation standards in patient care

The programme will focus on the eight-year NABH accreditation journey of Nimhans and provide practical insights about the approach to accrediting their own institutions.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 20:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 20:08 IST
India NewsBengaluruNIMHANS

Follow us on :

Follow Us