Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Outcry over mandatory Olympiad registrations for govt schools

A teacher from a school in Bengaluru South stated that they received instructions from higher authorities to register students compulsorily.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 19:18 IST
BengaluruOlympiad

Follow us on :

Follow Us