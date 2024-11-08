Outcry over mandatory Olympiad registrations for govt schools

<p>Bengaluru: Several stakeholders have raised concerns about the ‘mandatory’ registration of government school students for an Olympiad examination conducted in association with a private organisation.</p><p>Recently, Sarva Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) partnered with Pragnyana Learning Inspiration to conduct the Olympiad, charging Rs 40 per student. The exam is set to cover students from classes 1 to 10.</p><p>Stakeholders, including parents, allege that some officials and teachers are compelling students to register for the exam.</p>.Pakistani team wins hearts with respectful gesture after India’s double gold at Chess Olympiad 2024.<p>“This exam was primarily popular among private schools, especially those affiliated with the CBSE and ICSE boards. Now, it is being extended to government schools, with some making registration compulsory. We don’t object to the exam itself, but why conduct it in association with a private organisation? What is DSERT doing?” questioned Arun Shahapur, former Member of the Legislative Council. He also questioned the recognition status of this examination.</p><p>A teacher from a school in Bengaluru South stated that they received instructions from higher authorities to register students compulsorily.</p><p>The Olympiad, an online examination, aims to assess students’ proficiency in science and mathematics, available in both Kannada and English. All participants receive a certificate of participation.</p><p>The first practice test was conducted on Sunday, with additional practice tests scheduled for November 10 and 17. The eligibility test is on November 24, and the final exam on December 1.</p>